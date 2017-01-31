The Artists’ Gallery Opens on First Friday with Silent Auction

by

On the evening of First Friday, February 3, 2017, the Artists’ Gallery will host their first silent auction, perfectly themed for the month of amore. The featured work for the silent auction will be “The Valentine Kiss,” an exquisite watercolor by Barbara Zuehlke. Bidding will begin at $100 with increments of $25. The silent auction will continue for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 24th, when the winner will be declared at 4:30 p.m. “The Valentine Kiss” is a delightful jewel of a painting, enhanced by a large, lovely, gold frame, and wired and ready to hang on your wall or that of someone you love.

Barbara Zuehlke is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery, and works in a variety of media, from serigraph to oil, with a primary focus on watercolor. She enjoys painting wet on wet (wet pigment on wet paper), creating a softness and flow while combining the sharp edges of working on dry paper. Barbara is a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, with a BFA in painting and graphics from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. An award winning artist, Barbara recently won Best in Show in Local Color, which is held annually at the Tidewater Inn, in conjunction with Plein Air Easton. She is a member of the Working Artists Forum, a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society, and operates her art studio and quality frame shop in her Eastern Shore home.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on February 3, 2017 from 5-8 p.m., for light refreshments and libations. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30 – 4:30.