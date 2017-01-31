Senior Nation: Pickleball (Yes, Pickleball) Takes off on the Mid-Shore

by

While there is a good chance that the vast majority of residents on the Mid-Shore have no idea what Pickleball is, let alone that it has become one of the country’s fastest-growing recreational sports games, it comes as very little surprise to the almost 100 active participants in the YMCA of the Chesapeake pickleball program throughout the year.

The wiffleball-based racket sport has been hugely popular with all ages but has had an explosion of popularity with the over 55 crowd, and for good reason. The court is small, the ball is easy to hit, and the action takes place indoors. And while the game that might sound rather benign in the abstract, when the Spy made a recent reconnaissance trip last week to watch Pickleball in real time, it is clear that this sport is no walk in the park.

To get a better sense of the game, and those who play it, the Spy spent a few minutes with one of the game organizers on the Mid-Shore, Nick Papson to get the lowdown on this extraordinary phenomenon.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information on Pickleball please go here.