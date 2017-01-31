Sassafras River Association Announces New Board Members

by

The Sassafras River Association recently announced new additions to its Board of Directors. “We are pleased to welcome Dan Hayes and Frank DeGennaro to the SRA Board of Directors. These talented individuals bring a wealth of knowledge that perfectly complements our organization’s strategic vision.” states incoming Board President Susan Warriner.

Dan Hayes touts 30 years of experience in the investment, annuity, life and retirement industries, with a background that also includes marketing and management consulting. Most recently, Dan headed Funds Management for investments at Lincoln Financial Group. Prior to Lincoln, Dan served as Senior Vice President for Fidelity Investments and managed its relationships and business with insurance companies. Additional experience includes serving as Vice President at Provident Mutual Life Insurance Company responsible for managing the overall strategic product and marketing direction for its insurance and financial services businesses.

“Dan Hayes has been an invaluable pro-bono consultant to SRA in recent years, and facilitated the 2016 Board Retreat and 5-Year Strategic Plan in early 2016. We feel quite fortunate that he has formally joined the SRA Board, along with his wife, Cindy Hayes, who takes over as SRA Vice President this year,” said President Warriner.

The Hayes’ live on the Sassafras River and frequently entertain 3 children and 4 grandchildren in its waters fishing, boating, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Hayes said that “the Sassafras is a very special place for our family and we’re excited to be a part of helping ensure its healthy future.”

Frank DeGennaro is Vice President of the Specialty Crops business at Perdue Agribusiness. Prior to joining Perdue, Frank spent more than 32 years at DuPont where his roles spanned research, business development, strategy, operations, sales, global product development, technology management and business leadership. Born in Woodbridge, Connecticut, Frank grew up working on the family farm. He holds a B.S. in Plant Protection, an M.S. in Horticulture from Purdue University,and an M.S. in Management of Technology from Walden University. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the St. Joseph’s University, Haub School of Business.

DeGennaro was a panelist at the “Can Food Production and a Clean Chesapeake Bay Coexist?” public forum last fall presented by the Sassafras and Chester River Associations and Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society. In a recent op-ed piece in the Delmarva Farmer, Perdue Farms Vice President for Sustainability, Steve Levitsky, thanked the organizations for creating a forum where diverse panelists, varied stakeholders and broad audiences can talk about working together to address all the sources of run-off into the Bay. Levitsky opined that “Progress will come from those who want to move toward a productive common ground.”

“The Sassafras River Association couldn’t agree more!” exclaims Executive Director Kim Righi, who enthusiastically welcomed the new members. “These two gentlemen bring an invaluable knowledge-base and keen insight to SRA that will help strengthen the organization financially as well as strategically within the agriculture community, an integral part of our mission. Working with farmers is important to this organization; in fact, our most effective restoration projects are located on farmland in Cecil and Kent counties.”

The Sassafras RIVERKEEPER®, Emmett Duke added “We extend congratulations and a hearty thank you to these new Board members and incoming Officers: Susan Warriner, President; Cindy Hayes, Vice President; John Burke, Treasurer; Jeff Russell, Secretary; and Ted Carski, Officer at Large. Continuing Board members include John Carroll, Trey Hill, Pat Kern, Jere Lucey, Kelly Reed, Janet Ruhl (Past Secretary), Ken Shumaker (Past President), and Pat Starkey.”Duke went on to say, “With this talented team, the Sassafras River Association is poised to continue doing big things for water quality on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

The Sassafras River Association is dedicated to promoting good water quality, a balance among recreation, wildlife, and economic activity, and an educated community that takes action to restore and maintain the health of the watershed. www.sassafrasriver.org