An Invitation to Explore the Hudson River Valley

The Hudson River Valley awaits you in the fall of 2017! The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning is offering an exciting, custom 9-day excursion, during prime foliage season, that highlights history, architecture, food, art, scenery and so much more. Bring a friend and meet new ones on this round-trip deluxe motor coach journey from Chestertown.

The October 14-22, 2017 trip is designed to visit the best of the best. Participants will see the homes of Gilded Age millionaires, enjoy vistas that inspired Hudson River artists more than a century ago, explore the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, visit the Roosevelts at Hyde Park, experience Halloween and Sleepy Hollow lore, and see a World War I style aerodrome. All this plus most lunches and six gourmet dinners along the way!

There are only two hotels involved, enabling everyone to really enjoy the trip. Travelers will stay at the Tarrytown Sheraton for two nights and then have six nights at the renowned Mohonk Mountain House Resort. The Mohonk House is so magnificent that we have scheduled a free day there so travelers can enjoy its amenities from spectacular autumn mountain views to spa, pool, golf, boating, greenhouse and even carriage rides. (http://www.mohonk.com/)

Invite a family member or a friend or two to join you! An additional bonus for WC-ALL members is a pre-trip course on the Hudson River Valley, covering artists of the Hudson River School as well as political and literary history.

For full details on the itinerary and the registration form, visit: http://www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/hudson-river-valley-trip/.

Because of the high demands of the season in the Hudson area, WC-ALL has planned early to get the best! Registration is limited to 30 people and is open only until February 13, 2017. The cost is $2,900 per person (double occupancy), which includes everything except two dinners and one lunch en route. Hotels, admissions, professionally guided tours and lectures, taxes and gratuities are included in the fee. Reserve your place by February 13!