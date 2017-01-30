Public Invited to Black History Month Event at Chesapeake

by

To celebrate Black History Month and raise money for a scholarship fund, the Chesapeake College Multicultural Advisory Committee (MAC) is hosting the 17th annual community luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Chesapeake College Caroline College Center at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to members of the public.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the J.C. Gibson Scholarship Fund. Each semester the committee awards Chesapeake students scholarship money to purchase textbooks.

Director of Multicultural Affairs Tasha Thomas said the annual luncheon is designed to encourage community unity and celebrate diversity.

This year the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Multicultural Advisory Committee will celebrate young Unsung Heroes; local high school seniors. They will be recognized for service and goodwill demonstrated within their respective high schools and communities.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate area youth as well as build a scholarship fund dedicated to the memory of JC Gibson, a former staff member of the college who hoped to ensure that students had the greatest opportunity possible to succeed,” Thomas said. “Through the support of our campus and local community members, we continue to strive to accomplish this goal.”

The keynote speaker will be Professor Dale Glenwood Green, an Eastern Shore native and Assistant Professor of Architecture and Historic Preservation at Morgan State University. He is also a Partner in the fifth oldest African American architectural firm in the country, Sulton Campbell Britt & Associates.

He is best known for his engaged scholarship and applied research in the areas of African American Heritage Preservation and the Making of a Scholar Activist. He has been interviewed on Fox 45 News National, can be heard on NPR and was featured on the front page of the Washington Post.

Professor Green is the recent recipient of several national and local awards in the areas of heritage, design, preservation, activism and community engagement. His work on The Hill project of Talbot County is one of his most notable accomplishments in this area.

Entertainment will be presented by the Church of the Nazarene “Jesus Loves You” Dance Ministry. Tickets for the event (including a buffet lunch) are $20 general admission or $10 for students and seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call Ms. Thomas at 410-827-5857.