Little Demons Exhibition at MASSONIART

MASSONIART is heating up February with a sizzling exhibition featuring a diverse and exciting group of gallery and visiting artists. The exhibit’s title was inspired by Ken Schiano’s newest series of work titled “Little Demons.” For over twenty years, Schiano has been represented by the gallery and during that time he has explored the same existential concerns that have been front and center throughout his career as an artist, architect and professor. Who am I – Where am I – When am I – Why am I. “We all have our demons,” he explains, “and these are mine. They linger, drinking and arguing in the corner of my studio all day, chortling and high-fiving each other when I get it right, tut-tutting when I don’t, and incessantly offering unwarranted criticisms.”

Carla Massoni, owner of the gallery, usurped Schiano’s title – “Little Demons” – focusing more in the vein of the ancient Greek word – daimon – denoting a spirit or divine power. “For so many of the artists I represent this “divine inspiration” can serve as both a curse or blessing. The artist often has no choice but to succumb to these “little demons” and create.”

Joining Schiano are gallery artists Karen Hubacher, Claire McArdle, Zemma Mastin White, Leigh Wen, Katherine K. Allen, Anne Leighton Massoni and Deborah Weiss all presenting new work. Additionally, Massoni is welcoming several visiting artists many who are familiar and some new. Multi-talented Joe Karlik has been busy in his studio and will exhibit a new series of collages. Raphael Sassi and Sara Bakken were introduced to the gallery in 2007 in the exhibition, “The Next Generation.” Sassi exhibits regularly but this is Bakken’s first return. A Philadelphia based artist and graduate of the University of the Arts, Bakken works in blown glass and silk to create stunning otherworldly sculptures. Her work was recently featured in a juried exhibition at the 9th International Shibori Symposium at the China National Silk Museum, in Hangzhou, China. Blake Conroy, who dazzled us last year with his laser cut paper sculptures, recently had a one-person exhibition at the Adkins Arboretum. Conroy is exhibiting anew work utilizing his laser techniques but constructed in metal. And, two new Eve Stockton oversized woodcuts will greet visitors at the top of the stairs.

New to the gallery are artists Elise Margolis from NYC; Rebecca Saylor Sack, a Philadelphia based painter who exhibits internationally and is a professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia; and Washington based painter Elizabeth Casquiero. Casquiero spent her early years in Portugal where she studied art before moving to Washington, DC to pursue a graduate degree in architecture. She is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

“Schiano was the impetus for this new exhibition,” Massoni explained. “I think he speaks for most artists when he shared his story of the “little demons” hanging out in his studio.”

“I endure their antics,” he laughed, “because they are my guardians as much as my subjects.”

“Little Demons” opens on February First Friday, February 3, with a reception from 5-7:30 pm. Chestertown will be hosting numerous First Friday events so bundle up and join the festivities. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday 11-4, and Saturday 10-5. Private appointments may be arranged at any time. If you see the lights on, take a chance – the gallery will be open.