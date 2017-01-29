Wye Financial & Trust Welcomes Colin Pryor, Client Relationship Manager

by

Wye Financial & Trust, a division of Shore United Bank and a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies, is pleased to announce that Colin Pryor has joined the company as their Client Relationship Manager.

Colin will be responsible for working with clients to strategize toward the preservation and continued growth of assets and introducing clients to a broad range of investment management opportunities.

Mr. Pryor is a graduate of the University of Delaware and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

Prior to joining Wye Financial & Trust, Mr. Pryor worked with Wilmington Trust, in the advisory services industry focusing on personal trusts; and four years with Bank of Oklahoma Financial managing retirement and investment accounts for local businesses.

“Colin is a welcome addition to our Wealth Management team. He brings personal trust and corporate asset management experience that will benefit our clients,” said Wye Financial & Trust Manager, Talli Oxnam.

“I enjoy helping clients work towards their financial goals and to be working with a company that cares about its clients and communities,” said Mr. Pryor.

Mr. Pryor resides in Eden, Maryland with his wife Meghan. He actively volunteers with Junior Achievement in Salisbury.