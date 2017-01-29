Thompson, Meyerhoff Set to Join Gunston Coaching Staff

by

The Gunston School is pleased to announce the hiring of two highly-accomplished athletes, Mr. Joe Thompson for the sailing program and Cole Meyerhoff for the boys lacrosse program.

Mr. Thompson will assume the role of Associate Head Coach of the sailing program. Having competed at the US Olympic trials, Thompson was a member of the US Sailing team in the FD class as a crew member for four years, and it was on this team he competed on the international stage throughout Europe and portions of Canada and the United States.

“Speed matters,” Coach Thompson said. “I plan to bring an emphasis on the fine points of boatspeed to our team. (We) won’t ignore tactics or rules, but to win (regattas) you have to accelerate your boat speed as well as anyone, and you have to be consistently fast.”

Thompson has also competed and finished in the top-ten of multiple sailboat classes as a crewman and helmsman for the 505 and J35 divisions in races including the European Championships and Block Island Race week. In addition to Coach Thompson’s competitive success as a racer, he oversaw numerous summer sailing programs. The wealth of experience brought by Thompson to the program should lay the foundation for many competitive seasons ahead.

Cole Meyerhoff returns to Gunston after a four-year career at St. Mary’s College as a defenseman. At a strong Division III program, during his tenure at St. Mary’s, Meyerhoff was a member of the 2013 Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) championship team, logging his first career appearance in the playoffs of that year. Additionally, the Easton (MD) native made the CAC All-Academic team his junior and senior years, while serving as team captain in his senior campaign.

Meyerhoff, a graduate of Gunston, was the 2011 recipient of the Gunston Award, exemplifying his commitment and service to the school community. An avid sailor and artist, Meyerhoff’s varsity lacrosse experience and affinity for the Gunston community will make an immediate impact on the 2017 boys lacrosse season.