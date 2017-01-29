Stories in Service: Bishop Charles M. Tilghman

by

Editor’s Note: The Chestertown Spy, in partnership with the Garfield Center for the Arts, will be honoring Kent County resident veterans over the next few weeks as part of the Garfield’s production of the classic WWII era production of Mister Roberts. The full Stories in Service series will be on display in the Kohl Lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts during the three weekend run of the play.

“I got drafted, and I went to Ft. Bragg, NC for my training. I left there and went to Ft. Hood, TX. While I was there I got picked out of the lineup one morning to drive for the Company Commander. I had orders twice to go to Vietnam and he changed them for me. I was really fortunate, I stayed on the station the whole time … Sometimes he would be done around noontime and he would say “Tilghman, take the rest of the day off!” I was blessed.”

Bishop Charles M. Tilghman

US Army E-4 (1968-1970)