Mid-Shore Arts: A Nostalgia Monument by Rachel Schmidt at the Kohl

Any time there is a new curator at work at the Kohl Gallery at Washington College, the Spy tends to become very curious. And the opening of the “What’s Next” exhibition there by new Kohl director Katherine Markoski was no exception last Friday when we had a chance to interview one of the artists participating in this commentary art showcase of new and exciting talent.

The Spy sat down with Rachel Schmidt shortly before the opening of the show to talk about her art installation entitled “Nostalgia Monument: Float Trip Edition 2017,” where she explores, using her own personal garbage over a six month period of time, how the increased rate of urban growth has led to dangerous new consequences for human beings and animals alike with the help of video and sound.

Rachel is currently an independent museum professional and works with local D.C. arts organizations, non-profits, and museums. From 2011-16, she was an artist in residence at the Arlington Arts Center, and from 2012-16 she was an exhibition specialist and exhibition coordinator at the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. The Kohl Gallery is located on the first floor of the Gibson Center for the Arts at Washington College. It is open Monday through Wednesday, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please email: kohl_gallery@washcoll.edu.