Benchworks Names Jake King as Creative Director

Benchworks is pleased to announce the recent hire of Jake King. He joins the company as Vice President, Group Creative Director. In this role, King will lead the company’s creative team, develop concept strategies and oversee creative execution for integrated marketing campaigns.

Prior to joining Benchworks, King was Creative Director at CorasCloud and Associate Creative Director at Wunderman DC. He has experience as the creative leader on a variety of accounts including Pfizer and Merck. At Benchworks, King will oversee the creative efforts in the Chestertown and Philadelphia locations.

Benchworks President Melissa Johnston commented on the position saying, “I am very excited to have Jake join the Benchworks team. His role as Creative Director is a central role in the organization and I am looking forward to collaborating with him. Jake will be responsible for developing and implementing the vision for all of the agency’s creative projects. I am confident that he will provide insightful strategic guidance for our clients and the agency. His extensive and wide-ranging experience will be extremely beneficial as he strives to create marketing campaigns that will inspire the target audience and deliver results.”

Regarding his new position, Jake King said, “I am thrilled to join Benchworks and to contribute to our clients’ success. This is a vibrant, thriving company and I am honored to work with the very talented people on the creative team.”

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.