Stories in Service: Jackie Lamote Black

Editor’s Note: The Chestertown Spy, in partnership with the Garfield Center for the Arts, will be honoring Kent County resident veterans over the next few weeks as part of the Garfield’s production of the classic WWII era production of Mister Roberts. The full Stories in Service series will be on display in the Kohl Lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts during the three weekend run of the play.

“I was stationed in Korea for a year, and we used to go on renaissance every three weeks. You could actually hear the communist Koreans from North Korea speaking at night. They would be singing songs and we’d get them interpreted by some of the Koreans that we had on our side. It was really vulgar and hateful things that they used to say to the G.I.s in that country. Also being from a single parent home, I had never been further than Dover. I got a chance to really travel the world; a chance to see Japan, Germany, Korea, Alaska and just about everywhere in the states. It gave me the tools that I needed to become a well-rounded man.”

Jackie Lamote Black

US Army (1979-1986)

US Army Reserve (1986-1987)