Riehl Named Compass Regional Hospice Volunteer of the Month

Compass Regional Hospice chose Kurt Riehl of Centreville as the most recent volunteer of the month. Riehl is a dedicated volunteer who strives to be involved and help wherever he can. He volunteers his time visiting with patients, serving on the We Honor Veterans Committee, and helping with ground and maintenance tasks.

“Kurt is known companywide for always being available to pitch in,” says Courtney Williams, Manager of Volunteer and Professional Services. “He can be called on for a number of tasks, and handles each with a positive attitude and wonderful demeanor.”

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to lend a helping hand. Volunteers help in a variety of ways, such as performing administrative and maintenance tasks, assisting with events, visiting patients and more. Volunteers also operate Estate Treasures, an upscale resale shop in Chester that raises funds for Compass Regional Hospice. For information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline Counties or for help finding the right volunteer opportunity for you visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/volunteers or contact Courtney Williams, 443‐262‐4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.