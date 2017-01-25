Radcliffe Creek School Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. and Inauguration

by

Radcliffe Creek School celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, January 20 with a day of service and kindness.

Students started the day talking about democracy in their homerooms, and what it means to them. Several homerooms used the discussion as an opportunity to vote for a homeroom reward (something homerooms get regularly as students meet their goals). Students presented the case for certain rewards – from movie day to milkshakes at The Freeze – and then the homerooms voted.

As the day continued, students participated in several acts of service and kindness, including kindness to themselves, animals, and people in our community through activities such as:

– Making Kindness Bells that will be placed in and around Chestertown. These bells are part of our “Creek Kindness Program,” with the goal of allowing people from all around to take and keep the bells as a reminder to show kindness to others

– Random Acts of Kindness Dolls – these will be placed at downtown Chestertown shops. The dolls hold rolled up messages from students, including reminders to smile, hug a friend, and be strong, among others

– Baking dog and cat treats for the Kent County Humane Society

– Worry dolls and notes of encouragement for homeless shelter residents

– …and more

The morning also included an Inaugural Parade, and an electoral college lesson from Radcliffe’s own Mr. Gilchrest where students learned about the electoral process through a tight race between the sun and the moon (with the moon ultimately winning the election). The Radcliffe community concluded the day by watching the Inauguration of President Trump.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” -MLK, Jr.

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org.