Potomac Winds to Perform at Saint Paul’s on February 5

The Potomac Winds’rich blend of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon will fill the parish hall of historic Saint Paul’s Church on the afternoon of Sunday, February 5. The concert, at 3 pm, is the latest offering of the National Music Festival’s Resonance chamber music series (formerly Kent Chamber Music), which extends from October to April.

NMF 2015/2016 apprentice flutist Ceylon Mitchell and his fellow performers, all graduate students at the University of Maryland School of Music,say their program will be a musical “Straight Flush”: Ibert’s “Three PiècesBrèves,” DeFalla’s ‘Four Spanish Dances,” Henri Tomasi’s “Five Secular and Sacred Dances” and Ligeti’s “Six Bagatelles.” In a recent review, the Potomac Winds were praised for their “magnificent playing” and “dedication to excellence.”

Saint Paul’s is at 7579 Sandy Bottom Road in Chestertown, off Route 20 between Chestertown and Rock Hall. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door; children and students are $5 at the door. For ticket information, go to http://nationalmusic.us/events-and-tickets/resonance/.