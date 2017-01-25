Mister Roberts Opens Next Weekend at the Garfield Center

by

Director Tess Hogans and her cast of 22 men, 1 woman and (1 dog!) invite you to the Garfield Center for the Arts for the first play of the 2017 theatrical season; Mister Roberts. Running three weekends from February 3rd – 19th, this play is a rowdy and realistic saga about a crew of sailors aboard a Navy cargo vessel in the Pacific during WWII.

The cast includes actors who frequent the Garfield stage, as well as many new faces, including a few veterans of the US Navy. The role of Lt. Douglas Roberts is portrayed by John Mann of the Sultana Education Foundation, and he is joined on stage by Will Robinson as the Doc, Morgan Jung as Lt. Pulver, Chris Williams as the Captain and Bill Blake as Chief Dowdy. The crew is made up of Kirby Powell, Cody Collins, Chris Walmsley, Troy Strootman, Zac Ryan, Paul Cambardella, Robin Wood, Ian Ellison, Tennant Allen and Jackson Williams. Bella Williams plays Lt. Ann Girard, James Diggs is Chief Johnson, John Caraway plays the LCT Officer, David Ryan is the Shore Patrolman, Ken Noble is the Shore Patrol Officer, and both Skip Bushby and Tom Dorman have double roles as a Military Policeman, Medical Corpsman and Radio Announcer. John Mann’s Labrador retriever, Angus, plays Rear Admiral Wentworth’s dog. Julie Lawrence is Assistant Director and Hester Sachse is the Stage Manager.

During the run of Mister Roberts there will also be a display in the Kohl Lobby of the Garfield Center that honors local veterans, titled “Stories in Service”. Hogans, along with Garfield photographer Jeff Weber and reporters from The Kent County News, photographed and interviewed over 40 local veterans from all branches of service, to honor these men and women for their service to our country. Due to overwhelming response to the series, The Kent County News will continue to highlight one veteran per week through the month of March.

The show opens February 3rd with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm until February 19th. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and military and $10 for students. Purchase your tickets online at www.garfieldcenter.org, call 410-810-2060 or visit the Garfield Center Box Office at 210 High Street in Chestertown.