China Boak Terrell to Speak at WC February 1

by

China Boak Terrell, whose work as chief executive officer of the American Communities Trust has helped energize low-income, urban neighborhoods by creating innovative opportunities for people to become involved in their communities, will speak at Washington College on Feb. 1.

Her talk, “Bread Alone: How the Food Environment Can Bring Positive Change to Low-Income, Urban Communities” will concentrate on how one Baltimore City neighborhood is linking to the local food environment to create quality jobs, improve health outcomes, and restore infrastructure. The Baltimore Food Hub is a $23.5M project to transform a 3.5-acre parcel in East Baltimore into a campus of food system facilities and uses.

An alumna of Johns Hopkins University, Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and University of Minnesota Law School, and a former foster mom, Boak Terrell has a blend of community and corporate experience and demonstrated leadership in guiding teams in building thriving communities.

The talk, sponsored by the McLain Program for Environmental Studies and the Eastern Shore Food Lab at Washington College, is free and open to the public. It will start at 5 p.m. in Litrenta Lecture Hall of the Toll Science Center.