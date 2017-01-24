Women’s March Notes and Images by Muriel Cole and Frances Miller

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 11.34.14 AM
January 24, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Just wanted to share my thoughts on the Women’s March in Washington yesterday- a vivid, exhilarating, and unforgettable experience. 61 of us left on a bus from Chestertown at 6:30 am, arriving back at 7:30 pm

SCENE- We were divided into groups, but I quickly lost most of my group, not to see one until we were all back on the bus. (All had detailed directions of where to meet later.) We did not anticipate such an indescribable (but peaceful, patient) mob.

 

There was no actual March (“This is not a parade,” said the speakers.  “It’s a march!”) because the whole route- all the blocked streets- were JAMMED with people (frequently breaking into the chant: “This is What Democracy Looks Like!”) , so no one could move much for 4-5 hours.WM Bus crowd

Even though we arrived 2 hours before the start of the presentations, we could only get as close as one of the Jumbotron screens only after a few hours, and hear people like Gloria Steinem, Michael Moore, Madonna, and Alicia Keyes.

SIGNS – Mine (“Women Make America Great”) was tame compared to a lot. My favorites:

“Melania, blink twice if you need help.”

“Build a Wall Around Trump. I’ll pay for it!”

The sign of my friend Holly Johnson said it all, “We’re Still Here!”

Notes by Muriel Cole and photos by Frances Miller

