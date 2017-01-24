Academy Art Museum Announces National Gallery of Art Lecture

by

The Academy Art Museum has announced its upcoming Kittredge-Wilson lecture, “Behind the Scenes at the National Gallery of Art,” by Mark Leithauser, Chief of Design and Senior Curator, National Gallery of Art, on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 6 p.m. Leithauser will discuss 39 years of the “new” East Building of the National Gallery of Art. His presentation will include inspirational images for some of the National Gallery of Art’s most ground-breaking exhibitions: The Treasure Houses of Britain, Rodin Rediscovered, Art Nouveau, Diaghilev and The Ballets Russes, as well as, the design process involved in the reinstallation of the building last fall. He had an exhibition at the Academy Art Museum in 2012 entitled Mark Leithauser: Nature and Illusion.

Leithauser, who has been Chief of Design and Senior Curator with the National Gallery of Art since 1994 directs the Design Division, which is responsible for the design and installation of all exhibitions, both temporary and permanent. The Design Division is responsible for the quality of all display techniques, including lighting, framing, carpentry, and graphic design. Prior to 1994, he was Deputy Chief of Design from 1976 to 1994 and Exhibition Designer from 1974 to 1976. He has been an Adjunct Professor at the Corcoran College of Art + Design since 2003. He holds a M.F.A., as well as a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.

The cost of the lecture is $20 for Museum members and $24 for non-members. To register online, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.