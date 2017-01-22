St. Anne’s Announces NEW Scholarship for Higher Education Families

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is announcing a new Scholarship for $5,000 per year for one new Middle School student applying for grades 5-8 for the 2017-18 academic year. This scholarship is need-based and is available to new students with a parent or legal guardian currently working for a university or college that offers higher education in this region. The Higher Education Scholarship award may continue each year that the student is enrolled at St. Anne’s through 8th grade graduation (up to four years).

“At St. Anne’s we value quality education at every level. This scholarship opportunity can help make a St. Anne’s education more affordable for a middle school student whose family clearly values academic engagement in a compassionate community,” said St. Anne’s Head of School, Peter Thayer, “Our scholarship programs support our goals of providing challenging academics, spiritual development, diversity and inclusion – cornerstones of the Episcopal school tradition.”

Students must submit Admission applications by April 14, 2017. An online Financial Aid application is also required to qualify for the Higher Education Scholarship. This process is confidential and candidates may be eligible for additional financial assistance. Applications, instructions, and Open House dates can be found at www.StAnnesDE.org in the Admission section.

There is no area residency requirement; current St. Anne’s students live in all three Delaware counties as well as northern and eastern Maryland and Pennsylvania. Dover and portions of Maryland are included in the school’s transportation program which is described online.

Additional scholarships available at St. Anne’s next year include one U.S. Service Scholarship for $7,500 per year for students with a family member who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and two Community Merit Scholarships each worth $7,500 per year. Both of these scholarships are also for new students entering grades 5-8 and continue for the number of years that they attend the school. The Service Scholarship is need based; middle school students with an immediate family member who is serving or has served in any of the five branches of the U.S. Military (Reserve and National Guard units: Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard) may apply. The merit scholarships are awarded annually to talented new Middle School students.

“St. Anne’s continues to offer the Service Scholarship and the merit awards through the kindness of anonymous donors. Our goal is to provide opportunities to enthusiastic students who may not have considered an independent school education for grades 5 through 8,” notes Head of School Peter Thayer.

All scholarship programs candidates must submit the Admission application and indicate their desire to be considered by April 14, 2017. Applicants must have an interview and a day of classroom participation. Parents are also expected to tour and meet with school administrators. The required admission exam will be administered on Saturday, April 22, by invitation. For details inquire online or contact Jan Ross, Director of Admissions, (302) 378-3179 x311.

The school remains committed to providing financial support to families who cannot meet the entire tuition commitment. St. Anne’s maintains an average class size of 15, and a student/teacher ratio of 7:1. “Our students are known by their teachers. The curriculum is dynamic and includes science, Spanish, music, art, religion, physical education as well as special electives and interscholastic sports (starting in 6th grade). We can tailor instruction and focus on joyful learning in this small, caring community,” adds Thayer.

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is a co-ed independent day school for children Preschool (age 3) through 8th grade (www.StAnnesDe.org). Founded by visionary educators from St. Andrew’s School in 2002, St. Anne’s academic program prepares students for a rigorous high school experience. Located on 125 scenic acres in Middletown, Delaware, the school is committed to the development of the whole child through intellectual, spiritual, physical, social, and artistic growth.

Contacts and Questions

St. Anne’s Episcopal School (7:45am – 3:45pm)

211 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-3179 phone

(302) 449-0957 fax

Jan Ross, Director of Admissions ext. 311, jross@StAnnesDE.org

Jenny Randolph, Director of Alumni & Public Relations, ext. 334, jrandolph@StAnnesDE.org

Statement of Non-discrimination

St. Anne’s Episcopal School admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational and admissions policies, scholarship and financial aid programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.