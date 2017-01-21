Unitarians Seek to Find “Moral Grandeur and Spiritual Audacity”

by

On Sunday, January 22, at 10 a.m., Rabbi Naomi Hyman will give a sermon entitled “Moral Grandeur and Spiritual Audacity” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. In 1963 Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel called for great moral purpose and bold expression of our spiritual values. That call still resonates as we face a troubling national political agenda. How will be answer it?

Special music by Clark Bjorke.

Childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. Join us for this thoughtful discussion; all are welcome. For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.