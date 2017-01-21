Kent County Public Library Board of Trustees Elect Officers

by

The 2017 Board of Trustees for the Kent County Public Library are Barb Macbeth, Sara Schut, Charles Lerner, Wendy Costa, Sarah Schut, Joe Harding, Elisabeth Tully, and Earl Runde. The Board met on Thursday, January 12th to elect officers for 2017—Barb Macbeth, President; Sara Schut, Vice-President; Charles Lerner, Treasurer; Wendy Costa, Secretary.

Board of Trustee monthly business meetings are open to the public. The scheduled meetings for the first quarter of 2017 are:

Thursday, January 26 – 9am Finance Committee; 10am Board Meeting

Thursday, February 23 – 9am Finance Committee; 10am Board Meeting

Tuesday, March 7 – 9am Finance Committee; 10am Board Meeting

The meeting dates and times for all Board meetings and its committees are publicly announced on the KCPL website – kentcountylibrary.org.