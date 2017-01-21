Book Discussion by Alexandra Deutch February 3

by

On February 3, 2017, the Kent County Historical Society will present a book discussion by Alexandra Deutsch, Chief Curator of the Maryland Historical Society.

In her recent book, A Woman of Two Worlds: Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte, Deutsch writes of Elizabeth Bonaparte’s life and world. This cultural biography details the experience of the famous beauty who married Jerome Bonaparte, Napoleon’s brother. Because of the Emperor’s machinations, the unapproved marriage was soon annulled. In spite of the unyielding forces against her, Elizabeth was eventually able to become financially independent due to her brilliance in the Baltimore real estate market.

Alexandra Deutsch has been the curator of several museums in the Northeast, Manager of Decorative Arts at Sloane’s Auction Gallery and now serves as Curator at Baltimore’s Maryland Historical Society. The discussion will take place at the Bordley Building, at the corner of Cross and High streets at 4:00 p.m.

We hope to see you there!