Sammy Sent Me: A Speakeasy to Benefit the Chester River Chorale

by

Put on your glad rags Saturday, February 18, and sashay over to a Chester River Chorale fundraiser with a roaring ’20s theme.

“Sammy Sent Me” is the title of the event and the password to get into the Speakeasy at 323 High Street—otherwise known as Bad Alfred’s Distilling.

The Speakeasy action includes tastings, distillery tours, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and jazz featuring the debut performance of the Chester River Chorale Jazz Ensemble. The event runs from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Vintage attire will be welcomed and admired, but is not required.

Tickets are $75 each and can be reserved by mailing a check to Chester River Chorale, P.O. Box 461, Chestertown, MD 21620. Please RSVP by February 3.

The password pays homage to the Chorale’s beloved accompanist, Sammy Marshall.

The Chester River Chorale Jazz Ensemble will present four jazz standards by Duke Ellington: “Satin Doll,” “Solitude,” “It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)”, and “Mood Indigo.” The nine-voice ensemble is drawn from the membership of the Chorale’s auditioned chamber chorus, the Chester Chamber Singers, and is directed by Michelle Sensenig, with musical coaching from Artistic Director Douglas Cox.

A tasting of Bad Alfred’s products will tempt the palate (non-alcoholic beverages will also be available), along with hors d’oeuvres by Occasions Catering. If you like what you taste, bottles will be available for purchase from Bad Alfred’s, with a portion of proceeds to benefit the Chorale. Silent auction items include boat trips, restaurant gift cards, concert tickets and more.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by Yerkes Construction Co., the Hedgelawn Foundation, the Mid Shore Community Foundation-Artistic Insights Fund, the Kent County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

The CRC’s mission is to provide opportunity and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information visit our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org , email info@chesterriverchorale.org, or check out the Chorale on Facebook.