Book Discussion by Alexandra Deutch February 3

On Feburary 3, 2017, The Kent County Historical Society will present a book discussion by Alexandra Deutch, Chief Curator of the Maryland Historical Society.

In her recent book: A Woman of Two Worlds: Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte, Deutch writes of Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte’s life and world. This cultural biography details the life of the famous beauty who married Jerome Bonaparte, Napolean’s brother. Because of the Emperor’s machinations, the marriage was annulled. Her stubborn independence empowered her to become financially solvent in spite of the forces against her. Not only did she receive an annuity from the French government, she also became an astute player in the Baltimore real estate market.

A graduate of Vassar and the University of Delaware, Alexander Deutch has been curator of several museums in the Northeast, Manager of Decorative Arts at Sloane’s Auction Galleries and also served as curator of the Historic Annapolis Foundation. The event will take place at the Bordley Building, at the corner of Cross and High streets at 4:00 pm.