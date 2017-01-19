Tuckahoe State Park Complex Hosts Volunteer Night

by

The Maryland Park Service will host a volunteer recognition event the evening of Jan. 27 at Martinak State Park in Denton.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner at the Nature Center and will conclude with an awards presentation for all active volunteers.

Members of the public who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend. Individuals as well organizations such as school groups, scout troops, church youth groups, retirees and families can find out what volunteer opportunities are available in the coming year.

Volunteers are needed in many different capacities, including: serving as camp hosts; assisting with trail maintenance; helping care for birds in the Scales and Tales program; staffing the nature and visitor centers; and many others depending on individual interest and availability.

The Tuckahoe State Park Complex includes Tuckahoe State Park, Martinak State Park, Wye Island Natural Resource Management Area, Sassafras Natural Resource Management Area and Wye Oak State Park.

For more information or to register for the volunteer event, please call (410) 820-1668.