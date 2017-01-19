Sultana Successfully Concludes Vision 2020 Campaign

by

Four years after its launch, the Sultana Education Foundation has successfully concluded its Vision 2020 Campaign, raising more than $6 million to support a doubling of its program capacity and to diversify the types of programs it offers. While the most visible result of this effort was the construction of the Sultana’s new LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Education Center in Chestertown, the organization’s Vision 2020 Campaign will also provide funding for the Foundation to move to year-round operations and to expand its educational staff by almost 50% over the next two years.

“The support we received from the community during the Campaign was incredible,” commented Sultana Education Foundation President Drew McMullen. “It speaks volumes about the value our community places on teaching future generations to preserve and protect our natural and historic resources. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we want to thank each and every person who contributed to the Campaign.”

Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation provides Maryland State Department of Education certified field and curriculum programs in history and environmental science to more than 12,000 students each year. The Foundation is also a major provider of Teacher Professional Development Programs and educational enrichment programs for the public.