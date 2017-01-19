Kent School to Host Children’s Winter Workshops

by

Kent School is pleased to announce some fun, educational workshops for young children to be held on a series of Saturday mornings in January and February. All workshops are for children ages six and under and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and are free and open to the public. Parents or accompanying adults should plan on staying on campus with their children during the sessions.

The schedule of workshops is as follows:

January 28 – Saturday Scramble: Gymnasium Obstacle Course

February 4 – Saturday Spotlight: Arts and Crafts in Little School

February 25 – Saturday Storytime: Songs and Stories in the Library

On January 28, Physical Education teacher Erin Kent will get kids moving through age-appropriate obstacle courses and exercise activities. The Kent School Gym will be transformed with mats, climbing apparatuses, jumping areas and much more! Kent said, “’The Gym Time Fun” is always a lot of fun and very well attended. The weather this time of year isn’t always conducive to active play. This session provides a great opportunity for children to get moving!”

On February 4, Little School teachers will lead children in arts and crafts projects. “We’ll provide the tools for the children to make their own masterpieces to bring home. There will be a couple of stations so children can choose which materials they would like to work with to make their art,” said Julia Gross, Little School Director. During program breaks the children will have access to activities in the Little School classroom and on the playground.

On February 25, Music teacher, Kate Bennett will lead a “Stories & Songs” session in the Kent School library. Kate will entertain and involve children with read-aloud stories and songs with musical accompaniment. During program breaks the children, will have access to activities in the Little School classroom and playground.

Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required, for each session. If you would like to attend one or more of these workshops, please email admissions@kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110

Kent School’s Head of School, Nancy Mugele said, “We are pleased to offer these workshops to members of our greater community. It is a time of year when parents might be looking for some fun and different activities for their children. We have a wonderful group of teachers who are willing to share their talents and interests, and we are fortunate to have our terrific campus facilities to share.” Campus tours will be available for any parents interested in learning more about Kent School. For more information, visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.. Kent School, located in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.