WC’s Institutional Research Guru Becomes President Bair’s Right-hand Man

Washington College President Sheila Bair today announced that Victor Sensenig, Assistant Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment, will be moving into a new position as Vice President for Planning and Policy and Chief of Staff.

Sensenig has proven to be an invaluable asset to the College as an institutional researcher. His work significantly improved the assessment and outcomes of academic programs and administrative goals. Sensenig has also provided critical data to external groups including College accreditors and the state and federal governments.

“Vic’s quick intellect is matched with a can-do attitude that consistently provides accurate and insightful analysis, all of which helps us in our ongoing commitment to demonstrating quality and making improvements,” President Bair says. “This new position will give him the opportunity to grow professionally while strengthening our focus on strategic initiatives.”

In his new role as Vice President for Planning and Policy and Chief of Staff, Sensenig will continue to oversee the Office of Institutional Research. He will also help President Bair develop and execute strategic initiatives and represent the Office of the President on various committees. Sensenig will be the primary staff support for the Board of Visitors and Governors and provide executive consult when interacting with external groups.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with President Bair in realizing her bold vision for the College,” says Sensenig. “My new role will allow me to continue to work closely with the College’s dedicated and talented faculty and staff as we maintain our commitment to students and follow through on our ambitious plans.”

Sensenig will be replacing Joe Holt, who will now become the Executive Director of Institutional and Government Giving in the Office of Advancement—this, after his service as interim Vice President of Finance and Administration for the College.

“I could not be happier that Sheila has tapped Vic Sensenig as the College’s new Vice President for Planning and Policy and Chief of Staff,” Holt says.“Like so many others, I have been impressed by Vic’s intellect and appreciative of his contributions to the advancement of strategic initiatives at the College. I stand ready to assist him in any way as he transitions to this new role.”

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.