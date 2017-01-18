“Mainstay Monday on a Saturday” at The Mainstay January 28

by

Five outstanding jazz musicians who were featured on different Mainstay Mondays in 2016 come together with pianist and Mainstay Monday host, Joe Holt for a very special Saturday night “Mainstay Monday” concert at the Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Saturday January 28, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org and reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Mainstay Mondays, the weekly Mainstay events where host and pianist Joe Holt invites new special guest each week for a collaborative evening of eclectic music, have been so popular that Mainstay Executive Director Rory Trainor had Holt put together a one-time jazz band featuring some of his special Monday guests from 2016. This will be a swinging evening of jazz to heat up a January night, as Trainor says, “a bigger and badder version of Mainstay Monday.”

This special Saturday night jazz concert will feature five of the guest artists who helped make the evenings so special in the series’ first year: Joe Midiri on clarinet and saxophone, Danny Tobias on trumpet, David Sacks on trombone, Paul Midiri on drums and vibes, Max Murray on bass and of course, Joe Holt on piano.

Joe and Paul Midiri perform together with various combinations as The Midiri Brothers. They are in demand on throughout the Mid-Atlantic and are regular performers at jazz festivals across the nation. Joe Midiri is a virtuoso on clarinet and saxophone and is a noted jazz educator. His twin brother Paul Midiri’s varied talents include vibraphone, drums, and trombone.

Danny Tobias is a traditional jazz cornetist from the Trenton, NJ area. He plays the Philadelphia and New York regional jazz scenes, with a reputation for being as tasteful as they come.

David Sacks, on trombone, toured and recorded with the “Girl from Ipanema,” Astrud Gilberto. He also lived in Brazil, and recorded bossa nova with Antonio Carlos Jobim and others. On the New York scene, he played jazz and salsa music with Tito Puente, Hector Lavoe, and Celia Cruz. He currently plays and sings jazz and Brazilian music widely in the greater DC area.

Bassist Max Murray, played for 15 years with the US Naval Academy Band. A studio veteran, he has recorded with many nationally known artists from Henry Mancini, and Mose Allison to Jimmy Witherspoon, Neil Sedaka, Louie Bellson and Javon Jackson. As a member of Afro Bop Alliance he received a Latin Grammy Award in the “Best Latin Jazz Recording” category, for the 2008 release, “Caribbean Jazz Project – Afro Bop Alliance.” He is also a regular at the Mainstay, appearing there with many different groups.

Joe Holt is a professional pianist, best known for his imaginative improvisations and the joy he finds in performing. He is a Board Certified Music Therapist (MT-BC) who performs for the connections that music makes and the shared experiences with his audiences. He is active in recording, having appeared on over 25 albums, including 8 on his own label, including his groundbreaking solo improvisation CD: “Stories Without Words”. He has hosted Mainstay Mondays since the series’ inception in May 2016, gathering the talented guests and collaborating with them in various genres of music.

