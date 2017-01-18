Academy Art Museum February Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The American Society of Marine Artists 17th National Exhibition at the Academy Art Museum and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

Through April 2, 2017

The Academy Art Museum is proud to co-host the 17th National Exhibition of the American Society of Marine Artists (ASMA), with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Since the 1970s, ASMA has worked with professional artists and illustrators to prepare exhibitions on America’s maritime heritage and to further promote American marine art and history. America has a long history as a seafaring nation. Whether our last affair with the sea was a stroll on a sandy beach or an offshore sail, we all share a special fascination for the sea and ships. Of course, the special world of marine art is not limited to “a painted ship upon a painted ocean.” The exhibition travels from Williamsburg, VA, to Easton and St. Michaels, and continues to various other museums in the US. Curators Anke Van Wagenberg (AAM) and Pete Lesher (CBMM) have worked closely to get the best selections in their respective museums.

Nanny Trippe: Trees, Majesty and Mystery

December 3, 2016 – February 26, 2017

Nanny Trippe has had a love for photography since a young age. What began as recording of pets and nature developed into a love of composition. Trippe, a many-generations native of the Eastern Shore, studied and created photographs through high school at St. Timothy’s School in Baltimore, and next at Denison University in Ohio and Richmond College in London, England. She joined the Tidewater Studios in 2009 and has exhibited in Lexington, VA, as well as in regional art shows. In December 2010, she and painter Don Hilderbrandt opened Trippe-Hilderbrandt Studios on Harrison Street in Easton. She won the “Best Black and White,” “Best Amateur” and “Best in Show” in the 2009 Plein Air Easton Photography Contest and has been published in “Best of Photography” each subsequent year. The exhibition is sponsored by Peg Keller and Catherine Collins McCoy.

The Washington Portfolio

Through February 26, 2017

The Washington Portfolio, which features 10 large prints, provides a context to the artist Jacob Kainen and his contemporaries working in Washington, DC in the 1990s. David Adamson Gallery printed the edition of 50 prints in 1994. Artists Rob Evans, Jacob Kainen, Kevin MacDonald, Tom Nakashima, William Newman, Robin Rose, Renee Stout and Andrea Way, along with photographers William Christenberry and Joyce Tenneson, were invited to work on the computer in Adamson’s shop. In 1994, the set of prints marked the debut of David Adamson’s first portfolio of artist-made, limited-edition Iris art prints. The Washington Portfolio is a recent acquisition made possible with funds provided by the Collection Society.

The Myth Makers in Maryland: The Mighty Merganser

Through 2017

Artists Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein (aka the Myth Makers) built one of their iconic sapling sculptures on the Museum’s grounds. The 16-foot high bird sculpture, made from natural materials with the help of volunteers, is based on the hooded merganser, a bird which is common in Maryland. Although monumental in scale, the ephemeral works of the Myth Makers are temporary in nature, meaning to last three to five years. Based in Boston, the Myth Makers have worked in Peru, Switzerland, Canada and China and have shown their monumental sculptures, the Avian Avatars, on Broadway in New York, NY; Muskegon, MI; New Orleans, and in many museums in New England. The exhibition is sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, the Star-Democrat, Katherine and David Allen, Maurits Van Wagenberg, Willow Construction and Atlantic Security.

Avian Inspirations: Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein (the Myth Makers)

Through February 26, 2017

The collaboration between Andy Moerlein and Donna Dodson is born from a mutual love of the wild. Moerlein, an internationally-exhibited sculptor, takes inspiration from events in the natural world that leave visual marks which strike a narrative chord in the artist. Dodson, an American sculptor, takes inspiration from the mysterious nature of animals that spark her imagination. The exhibition is sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, and the Star-Democrat.

Jacob Kainen: Washington Colorist

Through February 26, 2017

Jacob Kainen (1909-2001) was for several decades one of the most internationally respected of Washington artists. This exhibition, featuring the paintings and prints of Jacob Kainen, reveals his gradual shift from figural to abstract forms. Kainen’s early artistic development coincided with the maturation of American abstract painting. Kainen distinguished himself not only as a painter and printmaker, but also as a curator, overseeing prints for the U.S. National Museum from 1944 to 1966 and prints and drawings for the National Collection of Fine Arts (now the Smithsonian American Art Museum) from 1966 to 1970. The exhibition is sponsored by Mary Ann Schindler and Tom and Alexa Seip.

MOVIE & MUSIC LECTURES

Magnificent Movie Music (Films include: The Best Year of Our Lives, The Heiress, and Ben-Hur)

Presented by Dr. Rachel Franklin

Thursday February 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Series Ticket (4) Lectures: $100/$120

Individual Lecture Tickets: $28/$33

ADULT CLASSES

Telling Stories Through Poetry

February 4, 2017, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Presenter: Sue Ellen Thompson

Cost: $50/$60

Thursday Studio—A Weekly Mentored Painting Session

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

Thursdays: Full Day 9:30 a.m. –3:30 p.m. Half day 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. February 2, 9, 16, 23

Cost: Full Day is $150/4 weeks for members

Half day is $95/4 weeks for members

Drop in rate: Full day 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., $45; Half day 10 a.m.–1 p.m. or 1–4 p.m., $25 (Pay instructor that day – drop in rate)

All levels and mediums. Join Diane to do some serious mentored painting in a classic museum studio setting. Each week presents a great opportunity to start a new painting, to try new ideas and techniques, or to solve problems with works in progress – all under the guidance of a gentle, knowledgeable mentor. www.dianeduboismullaly.com.

Monthly Coffee and Critique Mentors: Katie Cassidy, Diane DuBois Mullaly

Friday Morning: February 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person per session payable at the door (no online registration). Bring one or two recently completed pieces or works in progress, relax in the informal camaraderie of fellow artists, talk about your work, and join in a group critique led by Katie Cassidy and Diane DuBois Mullaly. Many artists find it very beneficial to view their work through someone else’s perspective. Complimentary coffee and snacks. All mediums and skill levels are welcome! Don’t miss this very popular event!

Tame Your Camera – Fundamentals of Photography

Instructor: Sahm Doherty-Sefton

3 weeks: February 9, 16, 23, Thursdays, 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $100/$120

iPhone Class

Instructor: Scott Kane

2 Days, Wednesdays February 8 and 15, Wednesdays: 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $50/$60

Run Your Smart Home on Your Android or iPhone Smartphone

Instructor: Scott Kane

Wednesdays February 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $30/$36

Movies, Music and Smart TV – – Your Entertainment Your Way

Instructor: Scott Kane

Wednesdays March 8 and 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $50/$60

Storing and Sharing Photos with Your Smart Phone

Instructor: Scott Kane

Wednesdays, February 22 and March 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $50/$60

YOGA for Creativity

Instructor: Kelli Remo

February: Mondays — 2/6, 2/13, 2/27, 9–10 a.m.

Wednesdays — 2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22, 7–8 p.m.

10-Visit Pass: $148/$185

Register online Drop in Fee: $18/$20 (Pay the Instructor on day of class)

Contact the instructor for additional information: kelliremo@gmail.com

VOICE & PIANO

Voice & Piano Lessons

Instructor: Erika Knepp (443) 254-0157

Exploring techniques, performance skills, and even stress therapy can be a part of each individualized program. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

DANCE

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088 or www.dancingontheshore.com

Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Cartooning Using Adobe Illustrator (for students in grades 5–12)

Instructor: Chris Pittman

Mondays and Wednesdays: February 6, 8, 13, 15, 22 and 27th, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Cost: $85, $102

Homeschool

Ages 10+

Susan Horsey

Late Winter Session: February 17 – March 24

Ages 6 to 9 years Constance Del Nero (Please do NOT register 5 year-olds in this class.)

Late Winter Session: February 17–March 24

Ages 10+ Susan Horsey

Cost: $90/$108 (Siblings attend for $60/$72)

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.