LaCorte joins CBMM as Director of Development

Liz LaCorte of Cordova, Md. has joined the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md. as Director of Development. LaCorte is responsible for helping to further CBMM’s mission through management of CBMM’s membership and various giving programs.

LaCorte brings more than fifteen years’ experience working for private foundations and other non-profits to CBMM, with a focus on major gifts, along with planned and annual giving. LaCorte most recently served as Director of Development at Wye River Upper School in Centreville, Md. Prior to that, she served as Executive Director at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and in multiple positions at the American Cancer Society in Florida, among others. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

“We are very excited to welcome Liz on board,” said CBMM President Kristen Greenaway. “All of the great achievements of CBMM are made possible through our generous supporters. With Liz on board, we’ll be able to match donors and grantors with programs that fulfill their philanthropic goals while forwarding our mission in very meaningful ways.”

LaCorte’s connection to the Chesapeake Bay began with visiting extended family in Annapolis more than a decade ago, moving to the area with her husband five years ago. They are members of the Miles River Yacht Club, with plans for their sons to learn to sail–they have already participated in the Sink or Swim program.

“I am thrilled to join the team at CBMM,” LaCorte said. “This place has been part of my family’s introduction to Eastern Shore life, and one we truly enjoy. I love the idea of helping CBMM continue to impact our community through our educational programs and the philanthropy of our generous donors.”

LaCorte’s volunteer work includes serving on the boards of Talbot Mentors and Temple B’nai Israel, and as a previous grant reader for the Women and Girls Fund. She is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Maryland, a year-long program for state leaders that presents and discusses the current issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the state and its diverse regions.

Through donor support, CBMM provides affordable or free educational programming for K-12 school children, college students, and adults, including CBMM’s curriculum-based Crab Cakes program and Rising Tide after-school youth boatbuilding program.