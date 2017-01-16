Church Hill Theatre Accepting Applications for Kids Workshop

by

It’s still too cold to play outside, the Christmas toys have lost their appeal, and active kids are itching to do something creative, constructive, and fun. Enter center stage: one affordable, entertaining, and educational theatre workshop at CHT!

Building on its celebrated Green Room Gang summer theatre camps, Church Hill Theatre is once again offering students a chance to B.A.S.K in the glow of the footlights in a series of Saturday workshops. Basic Acting Skills for Kids, now open for enrollment, will allow 3rd through 8th graders to use games and exercises to learn about character development through voice and body, scene preparation, movement, and more.

Taught by experienced youth theatre director Becca Van Aken and CHT Executive Manager Nina Sharp, the group will meet from 9 am – noon on Saturdays, February 4, 11, 25, and March 4 & 11. The students’ theatrical development will conclude with a performance for family and friends at the end of the final class. The cost for the five sessions is $100, which includes a keepsake t-shirt for your young actor! A 10% discount applies to all CHT members!

B.A.S.K. registration is open now through Friday, January 27th. Space is limited, so apply early! Please contact the Church Hill Theatre office at 410-556-6003 or via e-mail at Office@ChurchHillTheatre.org to register your child or for questions about this program and other upcoming events.