Chesapeake Investment Services and Chesapeake Investment Advisors Begin New Partnership

Martin Knight, owner of Chesapeake Investment Advisors and Kristen Owen, of Chesapeake Investment Services (a division of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company) are pleased to announce a new partnership which will provide valued clients with a team approach to financial planning and investment services. Both Martin and Kristen are licensed to sell securities and offer investment advice, and have over twenty years of combined experience building relationships and serving clients in Chestertown. Martin and Kristen will maintain separate offices but work together under the same broker-dealer, Geneos Wealth Management. With no proprietary products, Martin and Kristen have the flexibility to offer their clients the best solutions to their unique needs.

Martin has been offering financial planning and investment advice for over 11 years. He took over Chesapeake Investment Advisors from former owners Bob and JoAnne Gerhardt upon their retirement in 2008. He has over $48 million in assets under management. Martin is a Certified Financial Planner™ and has passed the Series 7, 24, 31 and 66 exams, and holds a life & health insurance license.

Kristen has been with Chesapeake Bank and Trust for over 11 years and has served as Investment Adviser Representative since February 2015. Kristen has passed the Series 7 and 66 exams and holds a life & health insurance license. Highly active in our local community, Kristen is President of Downtown Chestertown Association and a member of the boards of Garfield Center for the Arts and Chestertown Main Street.

Glenn Wilson, President of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, remarked “Kristen and I are very excited that we’ll be working with Marty to help our clients pursue their financial dreams and goals. Marty’s experience and expertise in the field of financial planning and advising will be a complement to Kristen’s strong relationship skills and help build on Chesapeake’s strong financial services foundation.”

“I am pleased to be working with Chesapeake Bank and Trust, which is so highly respected in this market,” said Mr. Knight. “Our firms share a commitment to our clients and a focus on tailoring solutions to meet individual needs, which makes us well-suited for a partnership.”

Chesapeake Investment Advisors is located at 106 Spring Avenue, and Chesapeake Investment Services is located at 245 High Street, both in Chestertown’s Historic District. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, you can contact Martin at 410-810-0735 or Kristen at 410-778-1600.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Geneos Wealth Management, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC