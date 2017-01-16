Around The Senior Nation: Trump Appointees Show Age Doesn’t Matter by Bill Rolle

by

Never say you’re too old. Check the ages of many of President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s in-coming administration. It’s shaping up to be the oldest administration in modern history. Trump is the oldest person to be elected President at age 70.

Other seniors in the administration will include Ben Carson, Nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (65), Gen. John Kelly, Nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security (66), Gen. James Mattis, Nominee for Secretary of Defense (66), Rick Perry, Nominee for Secretary of Energy (66), Andrew Puzder, Nominee for Secretary of Labor (66), Wilbur Ross, Nominee for Secretary of Commerce (79), and Rex Tillerson, Nominee for Secretary of State (64). Each of them has reached the age to be eligible for retirement. Does it matter? Doesn’t appear so. It’s more a state of mind.