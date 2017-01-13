Maryland Heritage Area Authority Grants

by

Are you a non-fit or local government in need of funding for capital and non-capital projects relating to the preservation of historical, archeological, natural and cultural resources and heritage tourism?

The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area is now seeking matching grant applications for projects that enhance heritage tourism, museum programming, stewardship, and community heritage activities in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. Nonprofit groups and governmental agencies may compete for up to $100,000 in statewide grants administered by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority (MHAA).

Applicants for the grants must be located in the state-certified portion of the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area, which currently includes most unincorporated areas of Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. It also includes the following towns: Betterton, Centreville, Chestertown, Denton, Easton, Federalsburg, Goldsboro, Greensboro, Hillsboro, Millington, Oxford, Preston, Queen Anne, Queenstown, Ridgely, Rock Hall, St. Michaels, Sudlersville, and Tilghman Island.

Project applications are first reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Eastern Shore Heritage, Inc. (ESHI), which is the managing entity for the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. Funds would be available to successful applicants in early 2018; matching funds may be spent after grants are awarded in Mid -July 2017.

Project requirements include grantees providing a match of at least 100 percent. A minimum of 75 percent of the match must be in cash; the remainder may be in donated services and products or volunteer labor. Non-capital grants of up to $50,000 are available for planning, design, interpretation, and programming.

Capital grants of up to $100,000 are available for projects designated as Heritage Area Target Investment Priorities for acquisition of real property, development, rehabilitation, restoration, and pre-development project costs such as the preparation of specifications, architectural designs, or engineering.

All applicants are strongly advised to discuss grant ideas with representatives from the Heritage Area.

Letter of Intent Deadline – Jan. 27, 2017

Application to Heritage Area – March 3, 2017

Contact the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area for a consultation appointment at 410-778-1460 or

e-mail info@storiesofthechesapeake.org.

To access the on-line application, application guidelines, intent to apply form and to register for grant training go to http://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml