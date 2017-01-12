by

The Kent County Arts Council launches The Maryland Poetry Circuit with a reading and discussion with Chestertown-based poets Meredith Davies Hadaway and Robert Earl Price at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Sunday January 22 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free. Information is available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Both award-winning poets and teachers, Meredith Davies Hadaway and Robert Earl Price will read from their writings and discuss their works.

Robert Earl Price is an African American playwright and poet who is the author of four books of poetry and has had eleven plays produced in American regional theaters and abroad. He is a recipient of the American Film Institute’s William Wyler award for screenwriting His most recent work, the musical Red Devil Moon, featured music by Pam Ortiz.

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three collections of poetry, At The Narrows, The River is a Reason and Fishing Secrets of the Dead all published by Word Poetry. Her work explores the birds, bugs, trees, marshes—and especially the waters—of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, evoking memory and mystery.

She has received fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council and multiple Pushcart nominations.

This reading launches The Maryland Poetry Circuit an initiative of the Kent County Arts Council made possible by a planning grant from the New World Foundation. Its goal is to provide Maryland residents with first-hand encounters with artists that they may not otherwise be aware of, and to create a regional cross pollination of poetic voices by delivering poetry readings and literary discussions to varied venues and underserved areas throughout the state.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

For information and reservations call the Mainstay at 410-639-9133. More information is also available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

