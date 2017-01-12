Kent School Students Compete in Geography Bee

by

On Friday, January sixth Kent School students in grades four through eight competed in the 2017 school-level National Geographic Geography Bee. Campbell Parkhurst, an eighth grade student won the school-level competition and a chance to compete in the Maryland State Bee.Seventh grade student, Flynn Bowman was runner-up. After several rounds in the school bee, Campbell and Flynn emerged as the finalists and the two battled through several tie-breaker rounds with questions about South America, Central America and Africa.

Two students fromeach of grades four through eight qualified in preliminary rounds completed in individual grades earlier this month. Finalists were: Victoria MacGlashan and Hayden Haber (4th grade), Quinn Baughman and Ally Butler (5th grade), Lane Parkhurst and Kolby Brice (6th grade), Andrew Baughman and Flynn Bowman (7th grade), and Campbell Parkhurst and Charlie Shifrin (8th grade.)

Kent School’s seventh grade geography teacher, Michelle Cerino has been coordinating the Bee for 12 years and is proud of all the contestants, students and teachers that help in preparing for this event. Cerino said, “During the week of January 9, a written test will be given to Campbell and sent to the National Geographic Society. Results of that test will determine which students qualify for the state level competition. Several Kent School students have successfully qualified to compete in the state level of the National Geographic Bee in recent years.”

According to the National Geographic Bee web page, “Each year, thousands of schools in the U.S. participate in the National Geographic Bee using materials prepared by the National Geographic Society. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in the classrooms and spark student interest in the subject and increase public awareness about geography. The Geo Bee website features a quiz section, an app and information on the World Competition.”

