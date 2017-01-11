Strategic Planning: Nonprofit Board Chair Roundtable Set to Explore this Topic

by

All nonprofit Board leaders – Chairs & Presidents – are invited to join the conversation on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Talbot Hospice offices, 586 Cynwood Drive in Easton. This facilitated discussion will begin with a brief networking reception at 5:00 pm and will conclude at 7:00 pm. Barbara Viniar, Ed.D, President of Chesapeake College will share her insights and expertise on this important and timely topic. Diane Rohman, President of Talbot Hospice Board of Directors will host the Roundtable; Teri Bordenave, founder of the Board Chair Roundtable, will facilitate this session. Diane says, “The Roundtable is a wonderful forum to exchange ideas, questions and concerns amongst local nonprofit board leaders regarding the challenges that we all face in trying to better serve our community. A huge thanks to Teri for facilitating this effort which brings together some of the very talented people we have in our area so we can benefit from their knowledge and experience.”

The nonprofit sector has always faced challenges; those challenges have increased in recent years thereby putting more pressure on the governing bodies of these organizations. Effective Board leadership is essential to sustaining successful, viable nonprofit businesses. The Nonprofit Board Chair Roundtable offers an opportunity to strengthen governance leadership skills and knowledge, to develop a peer learning network, and to provide support for these key volunteer leaders.

The Roundtable, which has been meeting since the spring of 2010, was initiated and is facilitated by Teri Bordenave of The Thalia Group LLC. Since that time, Teri has continued to offer her services to this effort pro bono. Teri has more than 25 years experience in the nonprofit sector as a CEO, Trustee, and governance consultant. Topics for these lively sessions are driven by Roundtable participants. The Roundtable meets quarterly around the Mid-Shore region.

There is no cost to participate, participation is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, contact Teri Bordenave at 443.249.3268 or bordenave.teri@gmail.com.