The Kent County School Board of Education is holding a Work Session for the sole purpose of discussing School Consolidation. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 5:30PM. The public is invited to observe but there will be no public participation.The meeting will be held at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608 Boundary Avenue, Rock Hall, MD 21661.
School Consolidation – Work Session
January 11, 2017
