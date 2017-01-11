Kent County Democrats Host Day of Local Action to Protect Obamacare

by

The Democrats of Kent County beleive they a critical fight on their hands to save the Affordable Care Act, which has helped many millions of people due to its far-reaching impact: the uninsured, those covered by employer-based insurance, seniors, the disabled and children. Republicans in Congress have made it their first order of business to repeal it.

At the suggestion of Senator Bernie Sanders who has called for a Day of Local Action on Sunday January 15th. The Democrats of Kent County would like to invite all concerned citizens regardless of party affiliation to join us at our booth in Fountain Park (or at their headquarters, 357 High St. if weather is bad) on Sunday, January 15, between 2 and 4 o’clock to learn more and add their signatures to letters to be delivered to our two senators and to Rep Andy Harris, asking that they oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.