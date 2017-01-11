Chestertown Tea Party Festival Needs Help

by

The past several years a group of dedicated volunteers has worked hard to organize the Chestertown Tea Party Festival. They have made a number of improvements such as the Street Party, the Colonial Village, more merchants and reserved parking for the craft vendors.

The Tea Party Festival is not just some street festival. It also serves as a huge fundraiser for many of our local non-profits, churches and schools. Each year, about 25 non-profit organizations make around a combined $80,000. Among other things, that $80,000 is used to pay church mortgages, fund educational activities and provide scholarships for our High School Seniors. In other words, the money that the non-profits raise is a huge benefit for the entire county. In addition, the thousands of visitors who come to the festival visit our local shops, restaurants and hotels.

Since the Festival is entirely organized by volunteers, the committee is looking for additional help. In particular, we need help with the following tasks

• Organizing the parade

• Logistics: parking, set-up, clean-up, etc

• Marketing and promotions (both in print and on Social Media)

• Securing sponsors

• Volunteers for the actual Festival weekend (2-hour shifts)

We have detailed descriptions, tips and timelines for all of the above mentioned tasks. If you are interested in volunteering for the Tea Party Festival, please contact Sabine Harvey: greenbien@hotmail.com, 443-480-8576. All the information is also available on our website, chestertownteaparty.org, on our Facebook Page and on Signup Genius, www.signupgenius.com/go/4090948aeac2ca7fe3-teaparty/