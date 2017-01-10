UM Shore Regional Health Announces New HR Director, Business Partner

by

UM Shore Regional Health’s Human Resources has announced two new key staff members — Beverly Valltos, director, and Kelley Mills, HR business partner.

Valltos moved recently to Easton from the western shore, where since 2007 she served as executive vice president, Human Resources, for Towne Park, an Annapolis-based national corporation with more than 14,000 employees in 39 states. Prior to that position, Valltos served seven years as senior regional human resources director for Cintas Corporation in Landover, Maryland, a national company providing specialized services to businesses, primarily in North America. She also served four years (2006-10) as an adjunct professor teaching business courses at the College of Southern Maryland.

A graduate of University of Maryland College Park, Valltos earned a master’s in Human Resources from University of Maryland University College. Her professional certifications include Senior Professional In Human Resources (SPHR) and Society for Human Resources Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

Mills, who grew up in on Kent Island and has lived in Easton for 15 years, previously served five years as director of Human Resources for Signature Health Care at Mallard Bay in Cambridge and seven years as director of Food Services for Genesis Health Care’s The Pines in Easton. She earned her A.A.S. from Chesapeake College and her B.S. from University of Maryland College Park.

At present, Mills is concentrating on serving the HR needs of staff member in Shore Regional’s Kent County locations four days a week until a fulltime HR business partner is on board in Chestertown.

Says Susan Coe, senior vice president and chief experience officer, UM Shore Regional Health, “I am delighted to have Beverly and Kelley join our team.Their knowledge and experience in the HR field make them strong assets to our team and I look forward to their contributions to the exciting initiatives and projects we now have in progress.”

