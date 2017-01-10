6th Annual Concert Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

by

The Kent County Arts Council and the Garfield Center for the Arts invite you to attend the 6th Annual “Lift Up Our Voices in Song” concert on Saturday, January 14th at the Garfield Center in Chestertown.

The commemoration in honor of the birthday of Dr. King begins at 5 pm. Admission is free with donations encouraged to the charities supported by the MLK Breakfast Celebration.

This annual performance will recognize the power that music and poetry played in the Civil Rights movements, while celebrating the culture that continues to work for social justice. It is dedicated to the memory of Reverend Clarence Hawkins, a beloved member of our community and fierce advocate of social justice who passed away last year. Reverend Hawkins was the first African American to be elected to the Kent County Commissioners in 1993. He served as president during his last four years with the Commissioners and was the pastor of the Holy Trinity AME church in Edesville. He was an educator in Kent County for 32 years and was an inspiration to those looking for ways to positively effect change in the community.

The program will include performances by Lester Barrett, Jr., The Mt. Olive Praise Team, Andre Sisco, The New Gospelites, The Brian Black Family, and the Gospel Shepherds. There will also be poetry read by Robert Earl Price, comedy from Rakeem Hicks and Rakeem King, and a performance by the praise dancer Alberta Johnson. The emcees for the evening are Reverend Sheila Lomax and George Lomax.

This event is co-sponsored by the Chester Valley Ministers Association Breakfast Celebration, the Kent County Arts Council and the Garfield Center for the Arts. For more information please visit www.garfieldcenter.org or call the box office at (410)810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.