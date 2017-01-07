Wayne Gilchrest to Address Unitarians

by

On Sunday, January 8, at 10 a.m., Wayne Gilchrist will give a sermon entitled “Harriet Tubman vs. James Buchanan” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Mr. Gilchrest, former U.S. House Representative, MD District 1, will explore the contradictions represented in these two diverse public figures and their interpretation of the U.S. Constitution as it applied in their respective social contexts, as well as to current issues.

Childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. Join us for this thoughtful discussion; all are welcome. For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.