Op-Ed: Ready or Not by Fletcher Hall

by

There is a line from a children’s game that says, “Ready or not, here I come!” This will happen to America on January 20 when Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. It is arguable if he is ready and if the American public is ready. Apparently, a sufficient number of Americans were ready to elect Trump as president. Will great change come to the United States? Will foreign policy change immensely? Will Trump and the Republican-dominated Congress work together? Will the Democrats in the House and Senate cooperate with Trump and the Republican congressional majorities? These are all questions that the American people will be watching after another, hopefully peaceful, transition of power comes on January 20.

For Americans living today, this has been the most tumultuous, rancorous election to have been witnessed. The fact that Trump won may have surprised both the candidate and the American public; however, Trump has been ahead of the game in nominating administrative posts, especially in the area of national security. With the continued attacks by ISIS, these actions may well be in the best interests of the nation. Make no mistake: given any opportunity, ISIS will strike in the United States. The recent strike against the nightclub in Turkey is the latest incident in their war of terror. Apparently, terror is now the new normal in many parts of the world. We cannot allow terror to become the norm domestically. The United States must become a leader in the war to eliminate this international threat that is dominating too much of the world.

Regarding the involvement of Russia, it is time for Vladimir Putin to decide if he can be an ally in the fight against terror of not. Time to put up or shut up. He cannot continue to use this war and the Syrian conflict for his own political gains.

Ready or not, President Trump will have to realistically and effectively address these long, festering issues. Many years ago a wise college history professor told me, “Never get in a war with a Middle Eastern (Arab), nation. The war will never end.” History may have proven him correct.

Ready or not, Trump will very quickly attack and try to replace or eliminate Obamacare. The opportunity to positively affect the onerous aspects of this legislation will be one of the primary tests of Trump’s policy initiatives. Keeping the positive aspects and replacing the costly, unworkable components, are one of the main issues that helped Trump experience an unexpected win.

“Draining the swamp” may be one of the more challenging objectives Trump hopes to effectuate. The entrenched bureaucracy in the nation’s capital is a formidable force and challenge. The federal government has grown entirely too large and bloated. Yes, many federal officials and workers who are not political appointees can often scuttle the policy priorities of any White House. This part of the swamp may be the most difficult to drain.

Then there are the lobbyists, think tanks, unions, public interest groups, and Washington legal firms, who all seek to affect federal policy. This is not to ignore the thousands of feral regulators who are too often left to their own interpretations of legislation passed by Congress. Ready or not, Trump appears to be willing to take on the regulators and the “federal guidance” writers. He appears to be treading where others have failed.

Many administrations, especially the outgoing one, have contributed to the excess of regulations and the use of executive orders. Trump has promised to review many of the executive orders previously issued.

Ready or not, President-elect Trump has already been working to return jobs to the United States. It remains to be seen where this effort will go. In the tech economy of the twenty-first century, the cremation of “manufacturing” jobs is problematic at best. The return of traditional manufacturing jobs may never occur.

Rather than making things, the global economy now thrives on creating and implementing ideas. This fact will weigh on the possibilities and realities of creating jobs. Retraining and education must be revised, changed, and improved. A tall order, ready or not.

Here comes a new, and perhaps unexpected, administration. It will not take much time to determine if it is ready or not.