The Artists’ Gallery is Open for First Friday 2017

On the First Friday of 2017, The Artists’ Gallery is pleased to invite everyone to drop by and celebrate the beginning of the new year with them. Along with their well wishes, the partners of The Artists’ Gallery are offering a special discount of 15% off each of their original works of art during the first two weeks of January. The partners of the gallery are Bonnie Foster Howell, Sally Clark, Linda K. Hall, Nancy Thomas, Barbara Zuehlke and Evie Baskin. For more information about the partners and the work that they do, please see the gallery website at: theartistsgalleryctown.com.

In addition, The Artists’ Gallery will extend a discount of 20% on paintings by Marc Rubin. Based in Elmira, New York, Marc is a classic representational oil painter whose works articulate a timeless quality. His rich use of color and finely developed eye set him apart from his contemporaries. Inspired by the play of light dancing on objects, he is equally at home with floral, still life and portrait compositions.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on January 6, 2017 from 5-8 pm, for light refreshments and libations. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and on Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30.