CBEC is Pleased to Announce a 2017 Guided Hike Schedule

by

Guided Hikes will lead participants on CBEC’s Lake Trail for a unique opportunity to discover several ecologically important habitats to the Chesapeake Bay watershed found on our 510 acre peninsula in Grasonville, MD. A docent will lead participants on a journey to explore topics of Hummock Succession, Oyster Reef Ecology, Salt Marsh Plants, Lake Knapp Bird Residents, and Resident Raptors all while walking a 1.5 mile flat path around the center of our 510 acre peninsula. Each month we will be announcing a specialty topic for these hikes led by a Maryland Master Naturalist, please check our calendar on our website for these announcements. Specialty topics include: Birding, Botany, Fungus, or Reptiles/Amphibians. There is a half-way rest stop with restroom accessibility. Participants are encouraged to dress for weather and bring along a water bottle, small snack, and binoculars. Duration is approximately 2 hours. Trips are subject to cancellation due to weather or low enrollment. Check-in and hike begin at the Visitor Center at 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville, MD.

Cost is FREE to CBEC Members, $5 for Non Members

All Hikes are from 1-3 pm and Schedule of 2017 Hikes are found on our website: www.bayrestoration.org, under Calendar of Events:

Jan 12th and 21st

Feb 9th and 18th

March 9th and 18th

April 13th and 22nd

May 11th and 20th

June 8th and 17th

July 22nd and 27th

August 12th and 17th

September 14th and 23rd

October 12th and 21st

November 9th and 18th

December 14th and 23rd

Pre-Registration is required as there is a minimum and maximum for this trip. Registration is found on our website: www.bayrestoration.org under Calendar of Events

Questions can be directed to Courtney Leigh, Volunteer/Stewardship Coordinator at 410-827-6694 or cleigh@bayrestoration.org