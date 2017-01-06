CBEC is Pleased to Announce a 2017 Guided Hike Schedule

Guided Hikes will lead participants on CBEC’s Lake Trail for a unique opportunity to discover several ecologically important habitats to the Chesapeake Bay watershed found on our 510 acre peninsula in Grasonville, MD. A docent will lead participants on a journey to explore topics of Hummock Succession, Oyster Reef Ecology, Salt Marsh Plants, Lake Knapp Bird Residents, and Resident Raptors all while walking a 1.5 mile flat path around the center of our 510 acre peninsula. Each month we will be announcing a specialty topic for these hikes led by a Maryland Master Naturalist, please check our calendar on our website for these announcements. Specialty topics include: Birding, Botany, Fungus, or Reptiles/Amphibians. There is a half-way rest stop with restroom accessibility. Participants are encouraged to dress for weather and bring along a water bottle, small snack, and binoculars. Duration is approximately 2 hours. Trips are subject to cancellation due to weather or low enrollment. Check-in and hike begin at the Visitor Center at 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville, MD.
Cost is FREE to CBEC Members, $5 for Non Members
All Hikes are from 1-3 pm and Schedule of 2017 Hikes are found on our website: www.bayrestoration.org, under Calendar of Events:
Jan 12th and 21st
Feb 9th and 18th
March 9th and 18th
April 13th and 22nd
May 11th and 20th
June 8th and 17th
July 22nd and 27th
August 12th and 17th
September 14th and 23rd
October 12th and 21st
November 9th and 18th
December 14th and 23rd
Pre-Registration is required as there is a minimum and maximum for this trip. Registration is found on our website: www.bayrestoration.org under Calendar of Events
Questions can be directed to Courtney Leigh, Volunteer/Stewardship Coordinator at 410-827-6694 or cleigh@bayrestoration.org
