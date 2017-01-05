The Chester River Chorale Salutes the Silver Screen

by

If you love to sing, the 80-plus members of the Chester River Chorale invite you to join us in the Wesley Room of Chestertown’s Heron Point at 6 p.m. Monday, January 16, for the first rehearsal for our 18th annual spring concert in April when we are saluting Tinsel Town in a program called “Hooray for Hollywood!”

No auditions are required. We provide the music. All you need to bring is your voice, $50 for dues (students are free), and the desire to sing for the joy of it. Regular Chorale practices are 7 p.m. Monday nights at Heron Point’s Wesley Hall. And if you cannot make it on the first Monday, come on Monday the 23rd.

Under the professional leadership of Douglas D. Cox, the Chorale’s artistic director, and accompanist Sam Marshall, we amateur singers of the Chorale, drawn primarily from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, have been playing to standing-room-only audiences at our concerts in recent years, and presented our 18th annual Holiday Concert in early December.

Director Cox has put together an exciting program for the annual spring concert on the last weekend in April where we will salute the tunes of Tinsel Town from the stage of Decker Theater in Washington College’s Gibson Center of the Arts with such songs as “Singing in the Rain.” That celebrated piece of movie music will introduce guest artist Greg Minahan, whose song and dance experience on Broadway will keep your toes tapping.

Members of the Chorale will also perform songs of liberty during the Chestertown Tea Party weekend leading up to Memorial Day in late May, and cap the year with our annual Holiday Concert in early December.

If it sounds like we are in for another terrific year of song, and we are, come join in and help us to make it even better.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by Yerkes Construction Co., the Hedgelawn Foundation, the Mid Shore Community Foundation-Artistic Insights Fund, the Kent County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

The CRC’s Mission is to provide opportunity and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information visit our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org, check out the Chorale on Facebook, or call 410–928–5566.