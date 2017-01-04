Happiness Hour: Creative Time for Grown-Ups at KCPL

by

Whether you haven’t attempted art since elementary school or describe yourself as an artist, Happiness Hour is an invitation for you to explore your powers of creativity. No special talents or previous experience is needed to join us for an hour of dabbling in crafting.

Supplies will be provided for coloring and card-making. You are also welcome to bring your own easily-portable creative projects (knitting, drawing, etc.) to Happiness Hour. Come willing to swap ideas, give encouragement, and leave a little happier than you arrived.

Register for one or both Happiness Hour sessions online at kentcountylibrary.org or by calling 410.778.3636.

Wednesday, January 18 | 6pm

Saturday, January 28 | 11am

Chestertown Branch